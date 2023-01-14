Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFUV opened at $35.07 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

