Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 144,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.