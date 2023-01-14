Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.