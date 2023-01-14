Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 528,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vericel worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.