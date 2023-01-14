Veriti Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 89,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $171.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

