Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $21.16. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,418,813 shares in the company, valued at $170,742,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,545 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,128 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,958,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 792,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

