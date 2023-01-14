Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 997,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,769,187. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

