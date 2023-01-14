Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 997,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,769,187. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

