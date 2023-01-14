Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voya Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,041 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 658.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

