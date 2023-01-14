WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.52% of WalkMe worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $3,382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

WalkMe Stock Down 4.6 %

WalkMe Profile

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.27. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.