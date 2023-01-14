Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after acquiring an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,145,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

