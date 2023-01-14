Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

