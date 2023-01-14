Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,630 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $793.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

