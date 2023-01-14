Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 371 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

