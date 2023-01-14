Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,001 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

