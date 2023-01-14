Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

