Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

