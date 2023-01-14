Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

TTEK opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

