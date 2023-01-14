Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.