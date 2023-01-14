Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NASDAQ GH opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.