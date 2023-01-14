Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

