Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.