Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

