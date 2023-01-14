Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

