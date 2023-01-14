Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 299.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $25,965,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.87 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

