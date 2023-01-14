Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

