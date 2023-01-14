Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

