Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SLM stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

