Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
