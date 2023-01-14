Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.