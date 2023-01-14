Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

