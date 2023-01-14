Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

