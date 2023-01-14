Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 42.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EXR opened at $151.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.