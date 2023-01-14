Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 662,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,839 shares of company stock worth $4,814,486. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.