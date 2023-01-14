Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,187 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.07 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

