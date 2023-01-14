Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $101.14.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

