Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Crane by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crane by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crane by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

