Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,302 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.