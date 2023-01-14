Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,603 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $332,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 66,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 141.4% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $69.71 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.