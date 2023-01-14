Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 699 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 699 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

