Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

