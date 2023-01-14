Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.30.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.