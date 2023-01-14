Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

GLPI stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.