Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

