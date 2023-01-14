Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.9 %

RHI stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

