10,419 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

A10 Networks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

