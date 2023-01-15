1,062 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

