1,226 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Covey by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $46.18 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

