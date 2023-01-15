1,310 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 145.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $70.53 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,275,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,935,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,275,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,935,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 and have sold 46,466 shares worth $3,337,089. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

