14,517 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 191,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,747.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 248,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,844.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $403,951.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,918 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuScale Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE SMR opened at $10.89 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

