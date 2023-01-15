2,421 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 660,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 362.6% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

