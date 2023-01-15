30,837 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $31,916,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexGen Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $83,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

